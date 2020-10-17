Photographs of 1925 auto races on the Kewanee Historical Society’s website piqued my interest, and I decided to find the back story.

In September 1885, interested citizens met at the office of attorney C. C. Wilson to perfect plans for an agricultural fair in Kewanee. In November, the newly-formed Kewanee Fair Association purchased 28 ½ acres of land and began work on the fairgrounds. The grounds were located to the east of the center of the growing village, just to the west of today’s Kewanee High School campus.

On Monday, September 27, 1886, the first Kewanee Fair opened. In time, it became the largest Illinois fair outside of Springfield, and the fair continued until the mid-1920s.

In addition to the agricultural and related exhibits, racing was always an important component of the fair. First horse racing, then bicycle racing, and, finally, racing those new-fangled horseless carriages.

The Thanksgiving Day Chicago Times-Herald race on November 28, 1895, is considered by most to be the first American internal combustion automobile race. It appears, however, that auto racing first arrived at the Kewanee fairgrounds in 1914, with this spine-tingling description of it in the Kewanee Daily Star-Courier: "Automobile racing, with all thrills, made possible only by expert drivers, will be seen at the Kewanee fair grounds . . . . A full program of events will be arranged and some exciting sport not heretofore seen in Kewanee is expected."

But it’s the auto races at the 1925 Greater Kewanee Fair which had drawn my attention. (The Great Kewanee Fair ran into financial difficulties in 1922. The fair concept was reorganized under a new name, although the two names were still used almost interchangeably.)

The 1925 fair opened on Tuesday, September 1, and ran through Saturday, September 5. It was one of the hottest weeks in Kewanee history. Temperatures reached 96 on Wednesday, 97 on Thursday, and soared to a whopping 101 on Friday. But attendance was still expected to break previous records. A panoply of activities provided fair-goers with much to see and do – a Ford automobile parade, a baby show, livestock shows, musical bands, fireworks, amusement and carnival rides, high wire and swing acts, comedy acts, concession stands, and pavement dancing to a fine orchestra, to name just a few. And, of course, racing - horses, bicycles, and autos.

Back to the auto racing.

The racers included Gil. Anderson, Emil Back, F. W. Bobzien, Hal Cook, G. E. Curry Sam Day, J. J. Edwards, G. A. Hardy, Glen Hiatt, Joe Kinsley, Leo Kraseck, J. Lenchi, J. Lock, D. D. Morris, Harry Nichols, Swan Peterson, Earl Phillips, Frank Schenk, A. Seifert, Boys Smith, and Cliff Woodbury. They drove well-known brands, such as Chevrolets, Dusenbergs, and Fords, or specialty cars, such as Boyle Valve Specials, Fronty Fords, Rajo Fords, Ford Specials, Frontenacs, LaFayettes, Leo Specials, Marine Specials, Schenk Specials, Service Specials, and Templars.

Cliff Woodbury was the favorite, Illinois’ champion dirt track racer. But Floyd Bobzien, Iowa’s champion, was considered a strong competitor.

The paper reported that thousands of fans were thrilled by the auto races:

"Roaring high powered motors, odors of ether gas, dense dust screens, broken fences, collisions on the turns, injured drivers, bursts of speed at no previous time witnessed on a Kewanee track, stellar performances by Woodbury, Illinois’ dirt track ace and Bobziene [sic] ace of Iowa’s drivers, and a dozen other features brought thousands of speed fans to their feet in the closing program of the Great Kewanee Fair Saturday afternoon."

Cliff Woodbury, holder of a world’s record for a 27-second mile, "was easily the class of the meet, his streaky Frontenac being far ahead of anything in the rest of the field of thirty or more drivers." He won the three-mile match race against Bobzien (winning time – 3:22), the five-mile heat (6:08), and the ten-mile main event (11:06), winning $35, $35, and $300.

The ten mile race was originally scheduled to be twenty miles, but collisions on the south turn led to three different starts, thus reducing the length. On the first start, a car skidded on the turn and was hit by two other cars, causing a foot injury for the first driver. The second start resulted in another driver skidding on the same turn, taking two more drivers with him, and also suffering a foot injury requiring a trip to St. Francis Hospital.

Finally, the third start was clean. Bobzien led for the first six laps before being overtaken by Woodbury in front of the grandstand, and Woodbury maintained the lead to the finish.

Kewaneean Dr. Warren T. Heaps won praise for stopping the race after each of the early collisions, thereby averting more severe collisions and injuries.

The paper reported that

"[t]he event, which marked the climax of a most successful week, was not devoid of its hair-raising moments and accidents to the drivers – therefore it was a success, and the record crowd of the week left the track just before sundown, placing their stamp of approval on the attraction. Many visitors counted it one of the greatest turf affairs sponsored by the fair in years, and it will not be surprising if next year’s fair will present two days of this kind of racing, according to the judgment of one of the fair officials today."

The next year, however, saw a death at the fair races. On the 15th lap of the final race, the car of C. E. Curry from Chicago turned over on a curve and he was thrown onto the track, where the car driven by Bobzien ran over him. Curry sustained a fractured skull and internal injuries. He died in St. Francis Hospital that evening.

1926 was the last year of the fair. The stockholders decided that characteristics of modern life had led to a decline in revenue that no longer could be borne. The association was eventually foreclosed upon, and ownership of the grounds changed hands. While events continued to be held at the grounds, The Great (or Greater) Kewanee Fair was no more.