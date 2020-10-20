TUCSON, ARIZONA—Joanne Carol (Hogan) McMullen, 86, Tucson, Arizona, passed away Sept. 27, 2020. Born Nov. 18, 1933 in Canton, she was the daughter of Louise and Martin Hogan. Joanne graduated from Canton High School in 1951 and was married to Rolla Leigh McMullen, also of Canton, in 1955. She was granted a diploma in nursing from the Lutheran Hospital School for Nurses, affiliated with Augustana College, in Moline, Illinois.

Joanne went on to work as a registered nurse, notably during the 1950s polio epidemic. She also worked at Carle Illinois Clinic in Urbana where her husband Rolla was enrolled at the University of Illinois.

She continued to care for friends and family throughout her life and provided health support to her husband before his death in 2009.

Joanne and her family moved to many locations during 30 years with the Caterpillar Tractor Company, living in Peoria; Rome, Italy; Stockholm, Sweden; Geneva, Switzerland; and the San Francisco Bay Area. They spent their retirement years in Sarasota, Florida and Tucson, Arizona.

Joanne was buried at Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson attended by her immediate family, who all miss her dearly. She is survived by her son Richard McMullen, Danville, California; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Tom McNamara, Tucson; three grandchildren, Mary, Catherine, and Elizabeth; and her brother and sister-in-law, John and Joan Hogan, Mt. Sterling.

A memorial web page for Joanne is available for friends and family to pay their respects online at: https://www.evergreenmortuary-cemetery.com/obituaries/Joanne-Mcmullen

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Red Cross or the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.