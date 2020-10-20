The Kewanee Police Department is participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24., held at the police station.

KPD asks residents to bring their expired, unused, and unwanted prescriptions to the department to dispose of them. Items that Kewanee Police Department cannot accept are liquids, and needles/sharps.

This take-back event helps to remove medicines that languish in medicine cabinets, and that makes them highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. One survey showed that a majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.