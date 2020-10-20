The Henry and Stark County Health Departments, in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health, notes that Illinois families are starting to plan for Halloween. Because some of the traditional ways to celebrate this holiday do not allow for proper social distancing, the Health Department and IDPH is providing the following guidance to allow for safe Halloween celebrations.

Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating:

As an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, anyone who would like to distribute treats should leave individually wrapped candy or treats on a table, on their front walkways, sidewalks, or any outdoor space that allows for at least 6 feet of social distance from the door. The individually wrapped candy should be spread out so each piece is not touching another. Anyone distributing candy or treats should wash their hands properly for at least 20 seconds before placing the candy on the table and when replenishing.All individuals participating in trick-or-treating, including those passing out candy should maintain social distance of least 6 feet and wear proper face coverings. A costume mask, such as those worn for Halloween, is not a substitute for a cloth mask, nor should cloth masks be worn under costume masks as this may make it harder to breath.Only household members should trick-or-treat together, and they should maintain 6-feet social distance from other trick-or-treaters at all times. Mixed household trick-or-treaters are discouraged.Alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be carried and used frequently.Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be consumed until after handwashing. As always, a parent/guardian should check all candy to make sure it is wrapped and should discard unwrapped candy.Outdoor areas are preferred for trick-or-treating. Enclosed indoor areas, like apartment buildings, present greater risk of transmission. Open doors and windows as appropriate to promote increased ventilation.

RaeAnn Tucker, director of health promotion with the Henry and Stark County Health Department notes, "Trick-or-treating events need to incorporate social distancing, masking, and proper handwashing, as well as adherence to event size limitations. For this year, it would be safest to plan special events at home, using social media and other meeting platforms to connect with family and friends."

Tucker adds, "As a reminder, if you think you could have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters. Individuals at increased risk for severe illness should not attend in-person Halloween gatherings."

For those who choose to celebrate in person the Health Department and IDPH is offering additional guidance. Visit the Henry and Stark Health Departments and IDPH Facebook and Twitter social media pages and websites. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers additional guidance, available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween