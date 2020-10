The Livingston County Clerk's office will only be engaged in those duties pertaining to the General Election such as Election Day registration on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The office will not be performing normal services on that day such as recording, document searching, issuing marriage licenses and vital record copies.

If there are questions, call 815-844-2006.

This action is pursuant to County Board Resolution #2019-12-55, passed in open session on Dec. 12, 2019.