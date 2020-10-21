The Henry County Health Department has been notified of a seventh Coronavirus (COVID-19)-related death in Henry County. The individual, a woman in her 80s, had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, local officials reiterated the importance of following social distancing practices and wearing masks as state numbers are tracking closely to the national trend that shows a virus resurgence.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths statewide.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 350,875 cases, including 9,277 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 13 – October 19 is 5.5%.

So far this week, laboratories have reported 59,077 specimens for a total of 6,883,314. As of Monday night, 2,261 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those,489 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The local health department said it expects additional cases and reminded residents to continue to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19. For a reference of the most current status of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state please visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Covid-19 webpage at http://dph.illinois.gov