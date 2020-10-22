In spite of a spate of Family Video closings that includes 200 outlets in the Midwest, the Kewanee Family Video store is safe, according to a spokesperson for the movie-rental retail chain.

Spokesman Derek Dye told the Star Courier that after the past wave of closings, Highland Ventures, which owns the chain, has no intention of closing down the Kewanee store.

"The Kewanee location is one of 300 open locations in the Midwest," Dye said. "Our Kewanee location is one of our better performing stores."

Dye echoed the sentiments of the company’s regional vice president, Brent Conley, who last week put out a statement acknowledging the chain’s difficulties amid a pandemic.

"This year has been very difficult for the movie and retail industry," Conley said.

Both Dye and Conley are hoping to appeal to the community to support their local movie-rental store . The corporation is announcing the launch of their #SaveTheVideoStore campaign for the month of November.

"We have been blown away by the support from the communities we serve," Conley said. "We don’t want a late fee to prevent our loyal customers from returning to our stores."

In order to encourage customers to come out, the chain is offering a promotion that will remove all late fees from customers.

"If a former customer has a late fee balance on their account, it will be removed with the purchase of any rental movie or video game-no matter the amount of the fee," according to the company’s press release.

The one-time promotion also covers accounts with delinquent items that were never returned, and if patrons still have rented property, Family video is asking them to return the item without a penalty

The promotion started on Tuesday, Oct. 20 and will run through Sunday, Oct. 25 in all 300 Family Video stores across the midwest.

"We have not regained our customer base in almost every market since March," said Dye. "We need each city's support during these difficult times."