Our current County Clerk/Recorder Jennifer Bankert wants to work to eliminate the "good ol boy system" that has existed in the Clerk’s Office and our County Government for too long. She wants to do the right thing. She has worked hard with our committee, behind the scenes, to see policy and procedure developed so all are treated equal.

The past County Clerk, who has announced he is supporting the other candidate, would not even consider putting policy in place. Policy makes it difficult to take care of those you like and retaliate against those you don’t, that is the "good ol boys".

Vote for Jennifer Bankert!

Lisa Thompson

Fulton County Board

Chairman Property/Personnel/Courts