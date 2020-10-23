CAMBRIDGE — Around the nation, millions of votes have already been cast in the Nov. 3 election, as people are voting by mail and showing up at their polling places early to minimize their risk of contracting COVID-19.

Henry County is part of the early-voting movement, as more than 6,000 of the county’s residents have already voted, either by mail or by showing up at the courthouse in Cambridge.

County Clerk Barb Link said this week that 4,658 ballots have been mailed to her office, far more than in past elections. Another 1,550 ballots have been cast by people who came to the polling place in the courthouse.

Illinois has had "no-excuse" vote by mail since 2006, Link said. This means voters can request a mail-in ballot without giving a reason that they wouldn’t be able to vote in person.

This year, the state directed that all registered voters in Illinois be mailed forms they could use to request mail-in ballots.

Link said election judges from both parties have already begun processing the mail-in ballots. This means making sure the posting number on the returned ballot matches the number on the ballot application, and checking the signature on the ballot envelope against the signature the county clerk has on file for each voter.

There have been very few problems with the mail-in ballots, Link said. If a signature didn’t seem to match, or if there was some other problem with the ballot, the clerk’s office called the voter so they could come in and straighten things out.

As of midweek, she said, only one ballot had been rejected.

Once the mail-in ballots have been verified, they’ll be sent to the polling places where the voters live. None of the votes will be counted until after the polls close on Nov. 3.

The mail-in ballots can be run through the voting machines in each precinct, Link said.

The final, official totals won’t be known on election night, she said. Illinois law says ballots must be counted if they arrive at the clerk’s office as much as 14 days after Election Day — as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day.

Usually, very few ballots arrive after Election Day, Link said.

There has been a steady stream of voters coming to the courthouse polling place, she said, and no one has had to wait more than five minutes to vote.

The clerk’s office is also open on Saturday mornings until Election Day; Link said 96 people came to vote last Saturday.

Any voter who doesn’t trust the post office to get their ballot in on time can bring it to the courthouse, where there’s a ballot box at the security entrance.

Link also said some people who requested and received ballots by mail may change their minds and decide to vote in person. They can do so, she said, but they must bring the mailed ballot with them and surrender it at the polling place before casting an in-person ballot.

The clerk’s office is taking steps to make sure in-person voting is safe. Personal protective equipment will be supplied for poll workers, and all in-person voters will be required to wear masks.