The Planning Commission voted unanimously Thursday to recommend that the City Council approve a special-use permit for a solar project on the Lininger Industrial Park in the west end of Kewanee.

That vote was taken over the objection of Robert Turner, who lives near the industrial park and has maintained that Sunpin Solar, the company that is to build the solar farm, is Chinese-owned and the project poses a national security risk.

During the Planning Commission’s August meeting, held online, Turner expressed his view that if a Chinese company builds a solar farm, that will give them the opportunity to "tap into" the nation’s power grid. He has also written a letter to the editor of the Star Courier claiming that Chinese ownership of the project would pose a threat.

At this week’s meeting, also held online, Planning Commission Chairman Steve Morrison opened the discussion on the Sunpin petition by saying, "We don’t need any philosophy on foreign governments and that stuff."

Turner logged into the meeting and said of the Sunpin project, "The whole thing has been wrong from the very beginning."

Sunpin "is not an American company," Turner said, adding that the city shouldn’t allow a Chinese company to build a solar project in town.

But City Attorney Justin Raver said the city couldn’t legally discriminate against a company on the basis of its national origin. And City Manager Gary Bradley pointed out that Sunpin is a limited liability corporation organized in both Illinois and California; its home offices are in Irvine, Calif.

Turner also asked if state law permits siting a solar project "within 26 yards" of a residence, and there was no answer to that question from city officials.

Morrison pointed out that Turner should have known when he bought his property a few years ago that it was near a site that was zoned M-2 for manufacturing. He explained that M-2 allows many businesses that would be more objectionable to neighbors than a solar farm.

Turner also asked if Kewanee’s fire department has a plan for fighting a fire on the solar farm, pointing out that farm fields like the ones next to the Lininger site sometimes catch fire when the crops dry out. Mayor Gary Moore replied that the fire department has a high level of training, and would receive any additional training it might need for handling a solar farm fire.

Turner also maintained that Kewanee’s would be the nation’s only solar farm in an agricultural area, which Sunpin official Jamie Boyd said isn’t true.

Turner also suggested that glare from the solar panels could blind a driver, causing him to crash into the solar array and start a fire. Boyd replied that the panels will be situated in a manner where they wouldn’t cause glare for motorists.

Boyd said only licensed contractors would be hired to build the solar farm, and that Ameren would make sure that the solar facility complied with all its regulations on connections to its power system.

Bradley told the commission that property taxes on the solar project would produce an estimated $200,000 in total revenue for all of the taxing bodies in which the Lininger farm lies. He added that the solar farm would be within a city Tax Increment Financing district, opening up possibilities for using the additional tax revenue to fund infrastructure improvements and business development efforts.

The City Council will consider the Sunpin petition at its meeting Monday.