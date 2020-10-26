CUBA--Cass-Putman Rescue will be hosting an Auto Extrication Class Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 to 2 p.m.

During this class those attending will learn a multitude of information that may help them save someone else’s life in the future.

Among the discussion items:

•Basic Auto Extrication

•Door Removal, Roof Removal

•5th Door

•Dash Roll and much more

TNT Extriction tools and instruction by Sandry Fire & Supply is all on the roster of class for the day

Additionally, there will four hours of CEUS from OSF.

Training for Fire & Rescue Departments need to RSVP for attendance.

Contact CPRS via their Facebook page; Cass-Putman Rescue-cprs1723@gmail.com or leave a message, 309-785-5550.