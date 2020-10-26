PENSACOLA, FLORIDA—Dennis (Buddha) William Vahle 69, passed away Tuesday Oct. 20 in Pensacola, Florida.

He was born in Canton to Edgar William and Ruth Louise (O’Bryant) Vahle. He lived with his significant other Carol Jones in Pensacola,Florida.

He is survived by two daughters Rebecca (Lucas) Dunlap and Ashley Vahle.

He is also survived by one step-daughter Shirley Bridges; five grandchildren; Makayla Thomas, Auston, Emily, Matthew Dunlap and Eliot Bridges; one brother Marty (Jane) Vahle and one sister Valerie (Brian) Putman; three step-sisters Debbie Bugos, Cindy Woods and Shiela Clauson; two step-brothers Steve and Doug Haffner.

He was preceeded in death by his mother and father, his step- mother Margret Vahle and one step-sister Ginger Haffner.

He was creamated at Harper- Morris memorial chapel in Pensacola.

There will be a celebration of life at Josie's in Canton Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.

Condolences can be sent to Rebecca and Ashley, 264 S. 1st Ave. in Canton.