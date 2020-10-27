Volunteers of University of Illinois Extension's Master Gardener program were recognized at a virtual awards ceremony Oct. 2. The annual awards ceremony recognizes the work of the 2,700 volunteers who provide horticulture-related assistance to their communities.

In the Extension Fulton-Mason-Peoria-Tazewell Unit, eight individuals were honored in addition to one team award that includes seven Extension Master Gardeners (EMG) plus two Extension Master Naturalists. Honored with the Outstanding State Master Gardener award were Kathy Baker, Green Valley, Janine Donahue, Morton, Christine Grafelman, Hanna City, Randy Huber, Edwards, Cathy Lane, East Peoria, Sue Walters, Canton, and Trudy Yazujian, Washington. Kathleen McLaughlin, Mapleton was recognized with the Sustained Excellence Award.

A team of Master Gardeners and Naturalists were honored with a Teamwork Award for their project at Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center. That team includes May Bach, Hanna City, Julie Dantone, Peoria, Ellen Lorentz, Morton, Lynn Moon,Trivoli, Karen Pasko, London Mills, Karl Stach, Hanna City, and Anthony Tiraboschi,Peoria, Laura Bradshaw, East Peoria and Denise Madigan, Chillicothe.

"The 2020 awards ceremony looked a little different than previous years," says Candice Hart, Master Gardener state specialist. "Recognizing volunteers who go above and beyond is an important part of our program and it was more important than ever to make it happen this year."

Master Gardeners are adults of all ages who love gardening and volunteer with Illinois Extension offices in their county to provide educational horticulture information. In 2019, 2,719 Master Gardeners donated 189,392 hours answering questions, leading programs and volunteering at community garden projects.

"Our volunteers contribute so much to their communities by helping others learn to grow and we appreciate their hard work and dedication today and every day," Hart says.

In 2020, 29 volunteers across the state received the Outstanding State Award. This award honors volunteers with an exemplary breadth and depth of involvement in the program. Only 1% to 2% of active Master Gardeners are recognized annually.

"We are so honored to have had so many of our local Master Gardeners recognized at the state level," mentioned Nicole Flowers-Kimmerle, Extension horticulture educator serving Fulton, Mason, Peoria, and Tazewell counties. "The work they do locally makes a positive impact on our communities and citizens but also inspires volunteers throughout the state to start similar projects in their areas."

Kathy Baker became a EMG in 1998. Over the years she has worked on many different projects, some of her most noted projects include Green Valley Community Garden, Garden Days held at Illinois Central College, and providing educational programs through speaking engagements and bus trips. A new project she has added to the list is the new sustainable garden at Tazewell County Health Department.

Trudy Yazujian went through EMG training in 2016. She quickly became involved with volunteer work at Morton Giving Garden, Tazewell County WIC garden, and a school garden in Washington. She lends her expertise as a member of the unit master volunteer advisory board and a member of the unit Speakers Bureau team.

Cathy Lane has been an EMG since 2012 and has recorded 674 volunteer hours and 233 continuing education hours. She created the Morton Giving Garden and has educated many through it as well as speaking engagements and garden tours.

Randy Huber has been an EMG since 2016. His primary project is the Kim St John Butterfly Habitat at Wildlife Prairie Park. He also volunteers on the helpline, plant sale, and the home show booth.

Christine Grafelman completed EMG training in 2015. She currently serves as the EMG volunteer coordinator for the MG trainings. Other project work includes Jubilee College Historic Site and the butterfly habitat at Wildlife Prairie Park.

Sue Walters has been an EMG since 2008. Since then she has entered 762 volunteer hours and 105 continuing education hours. Some of her project work includes Gardeners' BIG Day, Canton school garden projects, Canton Veterans Memorial garden, Christian Church garden and serving as a Fulton/Mason MG mentor.

Janine Donahue became an EMG in 2018. Her main projects include Morton Giving Garden, MG advisory board, Morton Library entry path garden, and Tazewell County WIC garden. She is the new project leader for the new community garden in Peoria North Valley neighborhood.

The Sustained Excellence Award recognized 11 previous Outstanding State Award winners in 2020 for their continued dedication to the program for developing in their Master Gardener career with new responsibilities and initiatives.

Kathleen McLaughin, EMG since 2016, earned the Outstanding MG award in 2018 and now was honored with the Sustainable Excellence award. She is currently the project leader of the Dream Center Peoria garden. She also serves on the Speakers Bureau, helpline, and butterfly habitat at Wildlife Prairie Park.

The Teamwork Award recognized nine Master Gardener projects that have been impactful, innovative, and replicable statewide. The projects awarded in 2020 included working with youth on a Junior Master Gardener camp, creating welcome gardens at educational display garden sites, and mentoring newly trained volunteers.

The Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center project includes a raised bed garden and educational classes for the residents. In addition to hands-on work in the garden, the volunteers teach them both horticulture and natural resource lessons. A video featuring the work happening at the JDC garden can be seen at go.illinois.edu/JDCgarden

The awards ceremony was followed by a guest speaker presentation on The Pollinator-pocalypse by May Berenbaum, Illinois professor and head of the Entomology department.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Master Gardener program may reach out using the Become a Master Gardener page at extension.illinois.edu/mg or emailing Nicole Flowers-Kimmerle at nflower2@illinois.edu.

Outstanding State Master Gardener Award recipients: Mary Lou Angone, Whiteside County; Kathy Baker, Tazewell County; Diane Cook, McLean County; Janine Donahue, Tazewell County; Debbie Edwards, Vermilion County; Randy Edwards, Vermilion County; Randy Edwards, Vermilion County; Carol Gardner, Livingston County; Christine Grafelman, Peoria County; Pat Gunnerson, Kendall County, Colleen Haas, Kane County; Beverly and Don Harsy, Perry County; Pam Hohn, Champaign County; Randy Huber, Peoria County; Anna Kaczarek, Piatt County, Patty Kahle, McLean County; Robbin Keenan, LaSalle County; Cathy Lane, Tazewell County; JC Nashland, Macon County, Karen Pepple, Cook County; Debbie Rathert, Madison County; Robin Reynolds, Lake County; Donna Siders, Ford County; Sally Skoff, Will County; Jacqueline Tanaka, Cook County; Lee Wallace, Coles County; Sue Walters, Fulton County; Phyllis Warsen, Cook County; and Trudy Yazujian, Tazewell County.

Sustained Excellence Award recipients: Doug Antonelli, Macon County; Tracy Burr, McLean County; Phillip Cray, Rock Island, Henry Stark, Mercer Counties; Mary Dickinson, Iroquois County; Carmen Holmes, Cook County; Kathleen McLaughlin, Peoria County, Kasi Mitchell, Vermilion County; Mary Anne Spinner, Cook County; Barb Wells, McLean County; Jane White, Piatt County; and Beth Williamson, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby Counties.

Teamwork Award recipients:

•Advocate BroMenn Meditation Garden in McLean County: Tracy Burr, Karl Hedding, Chris Kraft, Sharon O’Neall, Jim Schmidt.

•Allerton Park and Retreat Center Welcome Garden in Piatt County: Karen Gentry, George Johnston, Anna Kaczmarek, Chris Keller, Kathy Lattz, Rosi McLeese, Judy Mitchell, Esther Nixon, Mare Payne, Kristin Pyatt, Mike Randall, Mary Kay Randall, Marita Romine, Jane Smith, Jane White, and Helen Wilding.

•Cook South Soil Test Interpretation and Answer Team in Cook County: Josephine Boyle, Phyllis Carter, Sandy Cusak, Lorey Ford, Maureen Gaughan, Beverly Gehrt, Lise Gorajski, Carmen Holmes, Ed Kuchta, Tom Lyons, Kathy Madsen, Jackie Paine, Claudia Petrie, Ruth Schroete, Mary Segal, and Diane Ziarno.

•Junior Master Gardener Camp in Monroe County: Karlene Feldker (alumnus), Ann Glosecki, Mike McClymont, Ellen Rey.

•Master Gardener Mentoring Committee in Rock Island County: Linda Clewell, Deb Corso, Julia Martin, and Sharon Schulz.

•Monarch Madness in Macon County: Sandy Barnett, Nancy Derby, Marge Evans, Paul Foster, Lana Hoey, Lori Jensen, Ruby Mathews, Deb McFarling, Lois Mumma, JC Nashland, Karen Parks, Jacque Wrigley, and Richard Zerfowski.

•Nunda Garden in McHenry County: Roxanne Banet, Peggy Haugh, and Sue Scheckel.

•Juvenile Detention Center Garden Project in Peoria County: May Bach, Julie Dantone, Ellen Lorenltz, Lynn Moon, Karen Pasko, Karl Stach, and Anthony Tiraboschi.

•Welcome Entrance Garden Design Team in Champaign County: Bryan Adams, John Bergee, Tracy Edwards, Juanita Gammon, Mary Knight, Christina Nordholm, and Susie Smith.

ABOUT EXTENSION:

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.