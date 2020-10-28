The solar project on the Lininger Industrial Park in Kewanee received final approval from the city Monday, as the City Council voted unanimously to approve a special-use permit for the facility.

The approval came over the objections of Robert Turner, who lives across the road from the industrial park and has repeatedly expressed opposition to it.

Turner has said he objects to having to live so close to a solar farm, and asks whether siting such a project so close to a residence is even legal.

But his main objections have centered on the fact that Sunpin Solar was formed by Chinese business people. The company is incorporated in Illinois and in California, where its headquarters now are.

Kathy Albert, executive director of the Kewanee Economic Corp., told the council Monday that Sunpin was investigated by the business people, bankers and legal counsel that make up the KEDC board.

"I take it that you found nothing to raise concerns?" Mayor Gary Moore asked.

"Yes," Albert replied.

Turner, who said he lived in China for four years and "I know who and what I’m dealing with," maintained that Sunpin’s owners hold "Chinese Communist passports."

At that point, Moore stopped him. "China is not on trial here," he said.

Councilman Mike Yaklich told Turner that when one buys property across the road from an industrial park which is zoned for manufacturing, as the Lininger site is, it could be used for all kinds of operations that are more objectionable to neighbors than a solar farm.

For example, Yaklich said, at one time there was a chance that an ethanol plant would be established on the Lininger site. That plant eventually was built in Galva, he said.

Turner said he knew when he bought his property that the cornfield across the road was zoned for manufacturing. That didn’t bother him, he said; he’s mainly concerned about Chinese ownership of Sunpin.

Sunpin executive Jamie Boyd told the council by phone that she anticipates that construction on the solar site could begin in the second quarter of 2021, and the solar field could go into operation by mid-2022. Boyd added that Sunpin will use local labor as much as possible in building the solar array.

She said the company will sign a bond assuring that after the 35-year lease with KEDC for the property expires, there will be funds to revert the property back to farmland.

Council members expressed their support for Sunpin’s plans.

"This is clean green energy that’s going to bring some revenue into the city," said Councilman Chris Colomer.

And Yaklich said, "I don’t think there’s a better location" for a solar farm than the Lininger property.

But Turner hinted that his efforts to prevent the solar project from becoming a reality haven’t ended.

"I’ll be surprised if the first shovelful of earth is ever turned with this project," he said before walking out of the meeting.