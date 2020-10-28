To the Editor,

COVID -19 has turned our lives upside down, and caused each of us to change daily routines, activities and planning for the future. Maybe, like us you might be asking your self, "Is there anything I can or should do for my community in this unusual time?"

We all value the businesses that we patronize, but we need to think about what we want Macomb to look like when this pandemic has passed. Will my favorite establishment still be here? Certainly COVID-19 has already caused some to close. This time has been stressful for all businesses, but eating establishments have been particularly hard hit.

During the summer and early fall many eating establishments provided outdoor seating which was wonderful! But, now the cold weather is upon us and outdoor dining is not as available or comfortable. The restaurant’s staff are making significant efforts to safeguard indoor dining by wearing masks, providing adequate social distancing by the placement of their tables, and where and how they seat their customers. During this extraordinary time we could potentially help some of them to survive by making an extra effort to order take out. Please consider making extra efforts to help them right now.

Finally, we are fortunate to have a fine movie theater complex. It is very easy to socially distance at the counter and in the theaters themselves. They are providing first rate movies and some older ones which they are offering at very inexpensive rates. They won’t survive if we don’t support them.

There are things that each of us can do to help us through this challenging time.

Respectfully submitted,

Rick and Monica Iverson