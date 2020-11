The Exchange Club of Aledo presented checks to VFW Post 1571 Commander, Andy Retherford, and VFW Auxiliary Treasurer, Bessie Bruce on October 28, 2020. The One Nation Under God Breakfast, which Exchange has organized for over 30 years, will not be held this year due to Covid-19. Proceeds from the breakfast have always supported the VFW and the VFW Auxiliary. Paul Flint (left) and Victor Johnson, Exchange Treasurer, are pictured with the VFW representatives. Photo by Gerald Paulsen.