Randy G. Utter, 75, of Bryant, Ill., passed away, at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Sunset Nursing Home, Canton, Ill. He was born December 4, 1944, in Rushville, Ill. To James M. and Juanita A. (Farrar) Utter.

He is survived by one son Darrell (Ruth Frakes} Utter of Hannibal, Mo., one daughter Tonya Campbell of Bushnell, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Taryn Gallagher, Brandi Flores, Robert Utter, Ashley Utter, Taylor Birdsell, Shana Campbell and Reese Utter; several great grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy (Steve} Williams of Colchester, Ill., Janet (Steve} English of Marietta, Ill.; two brothers, Richard Utter of Bushnell, Ill., Greg Utter of Keithsburg, Ill.; and caregiver/special daughter Sharon (Jeremy} Smith and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brother, Steve and Dennis (infant}, and girlfriend Tina Werry.

Randy grew up in Bushnell, graduating from Bushnell Prairie City High School in 1962. He loved working on cars and watching NASCAR. He worked with heavy equipment and drove a semi for several years. He served in the U.S. Army.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton is in charge of arrangements. Graveside service will be held at later date at Messerer Cemetery, near Frederick Ill.

