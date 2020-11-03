Verna L. Morrison Smith, age 95, of Bushnell, Ill., formerly of Ipava, Ill., died Sunday, November 1, 2020, 7:45 p.m. at The Elms in Macomb, Ill.

She was born March 31, 1925 in Bushnell, Ill. to Laurin and Opal (Cowman) DeRenzy

She married William Morrison on May 30, 1948 in Bushnell, Ill. He preceded her in death on July 23, 1976. She later married Charles Smith on February 14, 1979 Lewistown, Ill. He preceded her in death on August 24, 2005.

Surviving to mourn her are sons Eldon (and Brenda) Morrison of Monmouth, Ill. and William (and Barbara) Morrison of Lincoln, Ill.; daughter Sandra (and John) Ziegler of Wadsworth, Nev.; step-daughter Rebecca Morse of Lewistown, Ill.; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several step-great grandchildren; brothers Robert DeRenzy of Canton, Ill. and Brother- Kenneth (and Nancy) DeRenzy of Macomb, Ill.; and sister- Linda Havens of Marietta, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dale Morrison; six brothers: Charles, Gerald, Richard, Howard, Gale and Larry; and four sisters, Margaret Lamm, Dorothy Saulter, Peggy Briney and Shirley Miller.

Verna was a homemaker, and also a volunteer at McDonough District Hospital and owner/operator of Morrison’s Hideout in Ipava, Ill.

She was a member of the Ipava United Presbyterian Church, Ipava Legion Auxiliary for 68 years and Ipava Order of the Eastern Star #226. She enjoyed dancing and singing with the Spoon River Singing Seniors.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the Bushnell Township Cemetery in Bushnell, Ill.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis, Mo. or the Ipava American Legion Post #17.

Services are being provided by Shawgo Memorial Home, Astoria, Ill. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.shawgomemorialhome.org.