KEWANEE - Joyce Gladfelter, 78, of Kewanee, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home. Joyce was born March 21, 1942 in Kewanee, the daughter of Leo E. and Goldie (Culver) Lowe. She graduated from Kewanee High School.

Joyce is survived by her sister, Sandy Swan, Grand Rapids, MI; step daughter, Robin Morrell, Woodstock, IL; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her good friend and caregiver, Carol Jannie. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; and one sister, Bonnie.

Joyce worked in housekeeping at Oakwood Nursing Home that later became Royal Oaks for 25 years. She enjoyed the River Boat in the Quad Cities; Susie’s and local gambling establishments. She was a Green Bay Packers fan.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.