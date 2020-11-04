Several contractors will continue work within the city of Kewanee this week in the following areas:

Ratliff Brothers will continue to be working at the viaduct for a storm sewer repair at North East Street and Railroad Avenue, and the viaduct will continue to be closed throughout the week.Porter Brothers will be doing road work on Willard Street, Chestnut Street, and will have East 4th Street closed between Grace Avenue and East Street, and Grace Avenue closed between East 3rd and 4th Streets.Peoria Metro will be doing sidewalk work at West Prospect and Chestnut and in the downtown areas of Chestnut and West 2nd Streets.Laverdiere Construction will be doing a sewer repair in the alley behind the 600 block of McKinley Avenue between McKinley and East Prospect Street. The alley is open at either end but closed to through traffic.

Residents are asked to avoid these areas if possible, and to take caution if driving near the work zone areas. If you have any questions, please contact City Hall at 852-2611.