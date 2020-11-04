FULTON COUNTY-For this general 2020 election it appears people across the Country took the often heard, ‘get out the vote,’ seriously.

Nationwide the voter turnout was the highest its been in a century.

Please keep in mind the following are JUST for Fulton County.

Many candidates also needed votes from other counties in Illinois to win.

One contest that was at best, contentious at times, the Fulton County Clerk/Recorder’s office was left with a 2-year vacancy following former Clerk, Jim Nelson’s retirement. Fulton County Board Chair, Patrick J. O’Brian won with 9,802, 66.06% of the vote to current Clerk/Recorder received 5,036 or 33.94% of the vote.

While the Biden/Harris ticket won Illinois overall, President Trump and Vice President Pence won Fulton County with 9,495 or 65.69% of the vote.

On the flip side former Vice President Biden and his running make Kamala Harris received 5,328 votes or 35.18%.

For U.S Senator, Dick Durbin who faced off with Mark C. Curran.

Fulton County voted for Curran with 8,433, 56.57% of votes while Durbin received 5,930, 39.78% of votes.

However, Durbin went on to win the race after votes in other counties were counted.

It was a close race over the entire 17th Congressional District between Esther Joy King and incumbent Cheri Bustos.

King won in Fulton County with 8,219, 55.05% of votes while Bustos garnered 6,684, 44.77%.

Overall Bustos narrowly retained her seat with 152,266, 51.7% of votes to King’s 142,406, 48.3%

This was the first time King had run for any political office.

State Senator, 46th District, in Fulton County went Mary Burress, 6,039, 54.11% of the vote.

Incumbent Dave Koehler received 5,121, 45.89% of the vote.

Koehler did go on to retain his seat.

In the 91st District, Mark A. Luft earned 6,828, 62.68% of the vote.

Josh Grys received 37.32% or 4,066 of the vote.

Incumbent Mike Unes chose not to run again.

In the 93rd District, Norine K. Hammond was on top in Fulton County—2,664, 73.37 percent of votes.

Her opponent, Scott Stoll garnered 1,017, 27.63% of the vote.

Circuit Clerk, Charlene M. Markley was not opposed nor was States Attorney, Justin G. Jochums and Coroner, Steve Hines.

There were three people running for District 2 on the County Board. A fourth seat will need to be filled.

In D2, there were three open seats with six candidates.

Elected were: Kari L. Williams, Barry Beck and Mary Deushane.

There were four spots up for re-election in D3.

Only four candidates ran.

In the 9th Judicial Circuit Court Andrew J. Doyle won Fulton County with 8,524, 58.7% while sitting Judge Emily S. Sutton received 5,997, 41.3%.

Doyle went on to win the seat.

The question on the ballot regarding the Bernadotte Road District failed 70-52.

Fulton County voters overwhelming voted against amending the Illinois Constitution that would allow a graduated income tax, but would also allow taxes to be raised on citizens at any time; 10,589 people voted against the measure while 4,126 voted for it.

Overall, the amendment failed across the state.

Justice Tom Kilbride had a close battle in Fulton County, 7,090 to 6,940, but overall Kilbride received 56% of votes and needed 60% to retain his seat.

Judges retained include: McDade, Vancil and Ewing.