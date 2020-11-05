CANTON-Canton Main Street wants to let all their downtown businesses know that the Christmas Walk is a go BUT it will be a bit different this year.

This year they are holding a "Christmas Walk Week" Saturday, Nov. 28 to Saturday, Dec. 5.

This is in place of the Friday, one-night shopping and activities that happen in Jones Park. This event will also be a part of the nationwide "Shop Small Saturdays" campaign.

Activities that are normally offered during the one-night event will not take place.

This year it will be a week-long shopping event during your regular business hours, with the hopes your business will do a week-long or several day special offer, discount or activity.

Elf on the Shelf and the Business Window Decorating Contest will still be offered for your business to participate in. Also, they are currently waiting to hear back from Santa and his friends with the Canton Junior Women’s Club as to if and when he will have his Santa House in Jones Park.

The decision to adjust the Christmas Walk this year and eliminate the activities in the park and spread the shopping event across a weeks’ time was made with everyone’s health in mind.

They spoke with a majority of downtown shops that participate in the Christmas Walk about their concerns on holding a one-night shopping event.

If they spoke with you, they sincerely appreciate your input and concerns regarding this event. With your concerns in mind as well, they made the decision to adjust this event.