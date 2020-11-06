After several area restaurants and bars defied the Restore Illinois Resurgence Mitigation Plan on Wednesday by opening their doors and allowing customers to dine inside, complaints from residents began to filter into the county hotline.

"We aren’t going to look for non-compliance," said Duane Stevens, Public Health Administrator with the Henry and Stark County Health Department, "but we will respond."

Over the weekend, Gov. JB Pritzker announced mitigation measures for Region 2, of which Kewanee is a part. The measures, which began after midnight Wednesday, included ceasing all indoor dining and bar service. The resurgence mitigation also shut down party buses, restricted casino and gaming hours, and limited gatherings and social events to 25 patrons or 25 percent occupancy.

On Monday, one Kewanee restaurant owner called for a meeting with other area owners to discuss how to handle the decision business owners would be facing. The next day, several restaurants publicly announced they would be staying open in spite of the governor’s order. Several posts by local restaurants announcing that decision have since been removed from Facebook pages.

On Wednesday, the HSCHD issued a press release addressing the new mitigation measures and offering advice to business owners thinking of defying the order.

"I do sympathize with business owners," Stevens said.

But Stevens said he is asking for all Henry and Stark County food or beverage establishments "to do the right thing for the health of our area residents and voluntarily comply with the Region 2 Resurgence Mitigation Plan." The staff at the health department is offering education, guidance and council to any business with questions, he said.

"We are not in an adversarial position with businesses," said Rae Ann Tucker, director of health promotions. "We just have our mission statement to protect the health and welfare of the community."

Stevens said the duties and responsibilities to which the health department is adhering is nothing new.

"We are going by what we’ve gone by since the 1970s. It’s the basic operation of principles," Stevens said.

In its release, the health department offered information and guidance on enforcement activities. Stevens confirmed that the local health department had received the declaration of a disaster reissued by the Illinois governor on Oct 16. Moreover, Stevens confirmed the existence of a public health emergency within the counties of Henry and Stark and the health department’s authority to uphold the resurgence mitigations.

"In accordance with Section 2310-15 of the Department of Public Health Powers and Duties Law, the Illinois Department of Public Health has the general authority to delegate to a certified local health department, for the purpose of local administration and enforcement, the duties that the Illinois Department of Public Health is authorized to enforce," the statement read.

One local restaurant owner, who spoke to the Star Courier on the condition that their name not be use, claimed the move to shut down inside dining will be disastrous for many local business owners and could lead to the demise of some. The owner also saw the move to focus on restaurants and bars as unfair, citing no evidence that the spread of the virus can be linked to restaurants.

But according to Stevens, as many as 18 outbreaks in the area can be traced back to dining in restaurants or bar outings.

Earlier this week, the health department put out a statement saying it would pull the food permits of any restaurant and bar that continued to serve patrons inside their establishments in defiance of the resurgence mitigation plan. The recent press release went further, stating that the "permit holder’s failure to adopt and/or comply with the restrictions and mitigations identified in Executive Order 2020-69 shall constitute a substantial hazard to the public health."

"The ordinance declares that it shall be unlawful for any person to operate a food and/or beverage establishment, within Henry or Stark County, State of Illinois, who does not possess a valid permit issued to him by the Health Authority . Only a person who complies with the requirements of this ordinance, including payment of permit fees and all fines originating from enforcement of the Food Code shall be eligible to receive and retain such a permit."

The statement also said that if the Health Authority finds unsanitary or other condition which constitutes a "substantial hazard to the public health," then it "may without warning, prior notice, or hearing issue a written notice to the permit holder or operator citing the conditions and specifying the corrective actions to be taken along with the time period." If necessary, the release stated, the order could immediately suspend all food and beverage service.

A violation of the provision constitutes a petty offense punishable by a fine of up to $500. The press releases also clarified that each day’s violation constitutes a separate offense and the State’s Attorney of Henry or Stark County could bring actions in the name of the People of the State of Illinois.

Stevens also said the repeated violations of any of the requirements of the ordinance could result in a permanent revocation of a permit.

Health officials are asking any businesses needing guidance on the matter to contact them at (309) 852-0197.

"We are asking them to reach out to us," said Tucker. "Everyone is off their game with this virus. Nothing is adversarial. We have an ordinance that protects people when they go out to eat. That’s our job."

For residents with questions about local food or beverage establishments, the number for the hotline is (309) 883-5057.

Stevens also responded to Mayor Gary Moore’s public statement that was issued on Tuesday. The mayor declared the city of Kewanee would not support or enforce the resurgence mitigation measures.

"While we respect the Mayor and he’s entitled to his opinion, and as the municipal CEO, he has the right to speak out," said Stevens, "but the law entrusts the privilege of being the health authority to the county, not the city. The Mayor can choose to pardon a city ordinance violation, but has not the authority over public health policy that has far more reach and ramifications than Kewanee city limits."