CANTON—The Canton Family YMCA 9th Annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1 mile run will be held Thursday, Nov. 26 with an 8 a.m. live or virtual start.

Pre-registering is $30 for the 1 mile/5K with a shirt or $20 without a shirt.

Add $5 to have a shirt shipped for virtual runners.

Register a family of three or more and save $5 each.

Pre-register online at www.cantonfamilyymca.org on or before Nov. 17.

Earn your pie and give to your community. Run or walk with family and friends this Thanksgiving. All proceeds go to those who cannot afford Y memberships or programs.

Kids, adults, families and individuals of all fitness levels are welcome.