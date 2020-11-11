KEWANEE - The world lost an amazing woman when Doris M. Dybdal passed away at 10:29 a.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She left this earth peacefully at her home, surrounded by her children. She was the loving matriarch of the Dybdal family, who all adored and admired her. She was a very strong woman raising seven children by herself; and of course, none of her children ever caused her any problems or worry. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her biggest loves in life. She was immensely proud of her family.

Doris was born in Kewanee on June 26, 1925, the third child of Roy and Rose (Pinkel) Bergren. She is survived by her seven children: Patricia (Gary) Snider of Coal Valley, Susan (Tom) Toolan-Osborne of Chicago, Diane (Kal) Peart of Kewanee, Jane (Paul) Van Dril of St. Charles, Robert (Mary Anne) Dybdal of Kewanee, Jacqueline Floming of Kewanee and John Dybdal of Chicago. She is also survived by 12 of her 13 grandchildren: Christopher Snider, Jeremy Peart, Carrie Lindbloom, Brandon Peart, Jennifer Floming, Lexi Peart-Bucaro, Jessica Floming-Powell, Eric Van Dril, Brian Toolan, Matt Van Dril, Brendan Toolan and Allie Van Dril, as well as 17 great-grandchildren: Gage, Madisen, Hanna, Emily, Jaden, Emilee, Garrett, Wavelynn, Emersynn, Calvin, Eve, Noah, Fiona, Dean, Mae, Gwen, and Rory. Two of her amazing siblings - her sister Beatrice Hintz and her brother Roy Bergren, Jr (both of Fort Myers FL) survive as well.

Doris attended school in Kewanee, graduating from Visitation School Elementary and Kewanee High School. In her junior year, she was the very first KHS Ping Pong champion. Always making sure she did her part to help Doris began working at St. Francis Hospital while attending high school where she washed and pressed linens. She carried that work ethic with her throughout her life – serving as a role model to so many as she worked with purpose and pride to ensure she could provide all her children with the best path possible to a bright and happy life and future. In 1964, she joined Union Federal Savings & Loan as a part-time teller and worked her way to Vice President of Accounting. She held that position when she retired in 1986 after 22 years of service.

For many years, Doris was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Kewanee, where she was an active member of their Altar and Rosary Society. Doris loved playing cards, dice, and board games as a way of socializing with her friends and family. She enjoyed traveling, especially if the destination included a visit with her siblings or children. This led to the creation of Dybfest, a biennial family vacation which was attended and enjoyed by all generations and where many cherished memories were made.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Rose (Pinkel) Bergren; three of her sisters (Eileen, Francis and Rosie); two brothers (William and Thomas) and her beloved grandson Ryan Peart, whom she missed tremendously and looked forward to hugging again in heaven.

A public visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 11 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee where the family will not be present. Private services will be held at the funeral home with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be directed in her name to the Kewanee High School Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes or to the Kewanee Food Pantry. The funeral home will monitor capacity limits to maintain compliance with COVID regulations. The funeral home requires that all guests wear a mask for the safety of all those attending.