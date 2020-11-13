CAMBRIDGE - Richard L. Golden, 77, of Cambridge, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Rock Island. Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18th, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Rev. Jim Aniol will officiate. Visitation will be from noon to 1:00 p.m. before the service. Memorials may be made to the Richard Golden Memorial fund.

Richard Lee Golden was born August 1, 1943 in Kewanee, the son of Louis and Jennie Hadhall Golden. He went to the Sadler Country School in Wethersfield Township and then attended Wethersfield High School. His marriage to Ina Fern Benson took place on November 16, 1968 in Galva. Rich worked at the Galva Creamery and helped area farmers until going to work at the John Deere Foundry in East Moline on January 6, 1966. He worked there until retiring on September 1, 1992.

He then worked in the summer putting up grain bins and helping out at local farm service businesses. He liked fishing, going tubing down the river, playing cornhole, bowling, playing with his grandchildren and great grand-children, and watching television. He also enjoyed collecting anything from John Deere. Rich was an avid Chicago Cubs & Bears fan.

Those surviving are his wife, Ina, two daughters, Tina Peed and her husband Richard, Kewanee, and Christy Roden and her life partner, Eric Erdman, Cambridge, a son Terry Golden and his wife, Cheri, Clinton, IL eight grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Other survivors include, a sister, Judith Ann Harlan and her husband, Willard, Princeville, IL and a brother, James E. Golden, Andalusia, IL. His parents, a sister, Lois Mae Hulslander, and a brother, Ronald L. Golden, preceded him in death.

