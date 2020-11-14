Henry County will receive nearly $36,000 under a Rebuild Illinois transit grant announced Friday.

The funding is part of a $112 million capitol program being released through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Henry County’s money will Replace a 14-passenger, medium-duty van that was totaled in an accident and removed from the fleet in November 2019.

The addition of this vehicle will allow the county to increase ridership.

Grants went to 31 downstate transportation providers and projects include the purchase of new vehicles as well as the construction of new bus shelters, stations and maintenance facilities.

"Transit in our downstate communities can be a lifeline for getting to work or school, a doctor’s appointment or a trip to the grocery store," said Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said.