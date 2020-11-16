McDONOUGH COUNTY — The Humane Society of McDonough County’s seventh annual Brix Challenge ended on Oct. 31. According to a press release from the HSMC, the fundraiser raised $18,847 this year. This is reportedly a new record for the group, beating the Brix Challenge’s previous highest total of $14,515.

Over the past seven years, the Brix Challenge has reportedly raised $90,107 for the HSMC.

"It’s difficult to express how much that kindness is appreciated or to explain the positive effect it will directly have on the animals whose lives it will touch," said the HSMC via a press release.

The Brix Challenge is a yearly fundraiser held by the HSMC throughout October in which Chris Brix (along with his dog Peewee) agrees to match $1,000 of the funds raised.

According to the press release, the Brix Challenge raises approximately a fourth of the HSMC’S operational expenses each year.

Additionally, the HSMC also has its sights on building a new animal shelter in McDonough County to replace the current building built in the 1980s. The new animal shelter is estimated to cost over $1 million. The Shelter Building Campaign fundraising efforts will reportedly be separate from HSMC’S annual operating budget.

"This year’s need has been greater than ever, with assistance to animals higher than normal and our ability to continue many fundraisers this year severely limited due to COVID-19," said HSMC President Bonnie Smith-Skripps via a press release.

According to Smith-Skripps, the HSMC decided in early spring to cancel certain fundraising events such as Wine, Whiskers, and Whimsy, which typically raises approximately $10,000; the Arts and Craft Sale; and the Dog Wash. Fundraising events typically generate about half of the HSMC’s annual income, with the other half coming from membership fees, memorials, and donations.

During 2019, 125 dogs and 245 cats were adopted from the McDonough County Animal Shelter.

The HSMC, a charitable organization run by volunteers, supports the McDonough County Animal Shelter and partners with them in providing care for local animals. Its initiatives include: promoting adoptions, sponsoring or fostering animals not adopted from the shelter, reducing the cat overpopulation problem in McDonough County via its spay/neuter programs, providing medical care to local animals in need, and helping pet owners struggling to keep their pets at home.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.