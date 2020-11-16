CANTON—The newly-formed Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Spoon River Valley Lodge 427 will host a meeting for potential new members, whether active or retired law enforcement officers, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 6 p.m. at the Donaldson Center at Wallace Park in Canton.

Potential members include law enforcement professionals, active or retired, from Fulton and surrounding counties in west central Illinois. This includes full and part time police officers, state and county correctional officers, conservation police officers, sworn telecommunications and dispatch personnel, court services officers, community service police officers, police chiefs, county sheriffs, and coroners.

"Now more than ever, those employed in or retired from the law enforcement profession should recognize the importance of being a member of the FOP," said Lodge 427 President Donald "Ike" Hackett, a retired Fulton County Sheriff's Department Sergeant. "Membership allows access to the National FOP Legal Defense Plan, including HR218 insurance for the retiree’s concealed carry; a free, two-year college benefit for members and their families; disaster relief; peer support; accidental death and dismemberment insurance; a chaplaincy program; valor and lifesaving awards; training, and so much more."

"The Fraternal Order of Police Spoon River Valley Lodge 427 is committed to elevating the law enforcement profession, protecting members’ rights and promoting fraternalism. The FOP serves as the national and state legislative voice of those who have spent their lives protecting and serving others," Hackett said. "We are an organization that is dedicated to increasing the efficiency of the law enforcement profession, and thus more firmly establishing the confidence of the public in the service that exists to protect life and property."

Spoon River Valley FOP Lodge 427 was formed on October 20, and besides President Hackett, the other lodge officers are Vice President Chris Darsham, Farmington Police Chief; Secretary Karl Williams, retired Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy; Treasurer Randy Zimmerman, retired Canton Police Department Lieutenant; and Sergeant-at-Arms Scott Deford, retired Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Several current and past area police chiefs and sheriffs are already Lodge 427 members, as are numerous active and retired law enforcement officers in the western Illinois region.

"Come out on November 24 and enjoy some fraternalism, and listen to and tell tales of the rich history of law enforcement in the Spoon River Valley," Hackett said. "Join FOP Lodge 427 and continue to support the profession to which you have dedicated your lives."

The Fraternal Order of Police, founded in 1915, is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States. With a proud tradition of officers representing officers, the FOP is the most respected and most recognized police organization in the country. The Illinois FOP, chartered in 1963, is the second largest State Lodge, proudly representing more than 34,000 active duty and retired police officers - more than 10 percent of all FOP members nationwide. Visit www.ilfop.org for more information.