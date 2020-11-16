MACOMB, Ill. - The Western Illinois University men's and women's basketball teams will soon be back in action, and there's plenty of excitement surrounding both. The men's team begins its journey with 14 newcomers under first-year head coach Rob Jeter. And the women, picked to finish third in the Summit League preseason poll, return three of their five starters from a season ago.

Ticketing

At this time, in accordance with state and local guidelines, fans are not permitted to attend any event held inside Western Hall. If the guidelines change, Western Illinois Athletics will notify fans of the updated measures and ticket availability. Current season ticket holders will maintain the right to their seats, and tickets will be rolled over to the next season.

Catch the Action Live (Socials, Radio, Video)

There are several ways to stay up to date with in-game action.

1. Follow the team's Twitter pages for in-game updates and game highlights - @WIUWBB & @WIU_MensHoops.

2. This year, the Leatherneck Sports Network has a new home online on Mixlr. Click here or download the Mixlr app (searching WIU Athletics) to listen live! All home events will be streamed.

3. Western Illinois Athletics continues its partnership with the WIU Broadcasting and Journalism Department to live stream all home basketball games via Leatherneck All-Access, ESPN3, or ESPN+. A full schedule will be released at a later date.

Games streamed on Leatherneck All-Access (video) and Mixlr (radio) can be accessed without charge!

ESPN3 is a part of ESPN's digital networks and available for on-demand streaming for pay-TV subscribers. ESPN+ is a direct-to-consumer subscription streaming with access to thousands of additional live sporting events, original content and shows, and an on-demand video library. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) and cancel at any time.

Promotions

The promotional schedules may look a little different this year, but stay tuned for exciting ways to connected.