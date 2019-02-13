Patricia L. Waggoner, 89, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Saturday Feb. 2, 2019 at the Elms Nursing Home in Macomb.

She was born Sept. 19, 1929 in Schulyer County, Illinois to Harold and Audrey Garrison Botts; she married John Waggoner on June 13, 1948. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2014.

Also preceding in death is her daughter, Jacqueline Murphy, brothers, Robert, Rolen, and Max Botts.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Timothy (Poope) Murphy of West Bath, Maine, and Christine (Brian) Laukaitis of Springfield, IL; great-grandchildren, Ayumi and Kiyomi Murphy Sasebo, Japan, Allison and Alex Murphy of West Bath, Maine; a great-great-grandchild, Leila Murphy; a brother, John (Barbara) Botts of Rushville, IL; a sister; Donna (Dick) Raffensparger of Tucson, AZ; and a sister-in-law, RoseAnn Botts of Opelousas, LA.

She worked at the McDonough County Treasurer Office for 40 years and served as Treasurer for 28 years retiring in 1998.

She was a member of the Macomb Altrusa Club, Macomb Eastern Star, McDonough County Genealogical Society, D.A.R. McDonough County Republican Women, and BPOE Deers.

Cremation has been accorded. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.




