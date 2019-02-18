1969-2019



Susan Paul-Patterson, 49, of West Liberty, formerly of Charleston, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney. Susan was born on April 18, 1969 in Mattoon, IL, raised by David L. and Shirley K. Paul. She married Ray Patterson on April 28, 2000 in Charleston, IL and he survives.

Susan was a lover of all animals. As well as helping animals she also helped those in need. Susan was a very friendly, outgoing, and outspoken person. She enjoyed dancing, making crafts, and was a Green Bay Packers fan.

Susan is survived by her husband, Ray Patterson of West Liberty; Father, David Paul of West Liberty; Brother, Justin Paul and wife Pamela of Waukesha, WI; Sister, Erika Davis of Charleston, IL; Cousin, Stacey Lilienthal and her son Joe of Newton, IL; several nieces and nephews; and all her pets.

She was preceded in death by her biological mother, Geraldine Paul, and mother, Shirley Paul.

Memorials can be made to the Richland County Humane Society.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney with a visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Cremation Rites will be accorded following services.