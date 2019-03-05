Joe Leon Gilbert, 85 of Buford, Georgia, passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019, surrounded by family at home, after a long illness. Joe was born on March 13, 1932 in Torrington, WY to the late Leon Gilbert and Flora Frakes Gilbert. He married Corinne Booth Copeland on December 10, 1953 in Macomb, IL.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Corinne Booth Gilbert and his sister, Marilyn (Mary) Saliares. Also surviving are four children: Marlene Hardeman, Eugene (Nancy) Copeland, vickie (Lee) Tsambrias, and Patrick Copeland. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister: Dorothy Mulvin King and by his brothers: William Hendryx, John Mulvin, Albert (Lyn) Mulvin, Roger Gilbert and Louis Gilbert.

Joe grew up in Wyoming and Illinois and graduated from both the Western Illinois University and the Atlanta School of Law. He received a Certificate of Appreciation as a valued Life Member and faithful supporter of Pioneering from the Pioneers Board of Directors New Outlook of Pioneers. He also worked for Western Electric, AT&T, and Alcatel-Lucent from 1953 to 1995. He retired from Alcatel-Lucent in 1995.

During his life he played lots of golf, baseball, worked lots of Civic Activities and Festivals for the Pioneers at AT&T and Benefits for Charity. After his retirement, joe enjoyed working at a golf course in Suwanee, Georgia and lots of gardening. Online condolences may be made to the family at corbooth43@yahoo.com.