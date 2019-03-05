Katherine L. Kee, 98, of Princeton, IL formerly of Plymouth, IL died Tuesday February 26, 2019 at Country Comfort Assisted Living in Princeton.

She was born on December 4, 1920 near Bentley, IL to Grover and Lily Stoneking Smith. She married Max L. Kee on May 11, 1947 in the St. Mary’s Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2001.

Katherine was a 1938 graduate of Plymouth High School and attended Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL. She was a school teacher with the Plymouth School District for 39 years retiring in 1980. She was a faithful member of the St. Mary’s Baptist Church and served as Sunday school teacher, Children’s Superintendent, Church Clerk and the Women’s Missionary Society of the church. She was a member of the Plymouth Women’s Research Forum, Plymouth Friendship Club, Plymouth Thrifty Fingers Club and served as secretary of the St. Mary’s cemetery board for many years.

She is survived by a son, DeWayne (Dolores) Dace of Princeton, IL and a daughter, Deborah (Ken Dudley) Erenberger of Cedar Rapids, IA. 8 grandchildren numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Marguerite Thompson and 2 brothers Russell and Roland Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday March 1, 2019 at the St. Mary’s Baptist Church near Plymouth with Rev. Tom Spain officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary’s Baptist Church or St. Mary’s cemetery.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, IL is handling arrangements.



