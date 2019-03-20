1949-2019



John Lowell Curry, age 70, of Lawrenceville, Illinois passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Lawrence County Memorial Hospital in Lawrenceville, Illinois.

He was born January 22, 1949 in Olney, Illinois, the son of John Curry Jr. and Dorothy Louise Martin-Irwin.

John worked in radio all of his life. He worked as Program Director and Manager of numerous radio stations. He finished his career at WAKO Radio in Lawrenceville, Illinois. He had been a member of the Bass Club in Vincennes, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and companion, Sue Berger-Summers.

He is survived by a son, Christopher Curry of Newburgh, Indiana; Christopher’s mother, Robin Keller Myers of Vero Beach, Florida; and a sister, Linda Beanblossom and her husband, Tom of Lawrenceville, Illinois; a niece, Bridgette Harris and her husband, Chad of Lawrenceville, Illinois; great-nephew and niece, Bryce and Erin Harris; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00am at the Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, Illinois. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Lawrenceville City Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to the Lawrence County Humane Society.

