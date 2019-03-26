Debra A. “Debbie” Brackney, 60, of Pontiac, passed away at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Pontiac at a later date.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac has charge of arrangements.

Debbie was born March 24, 1958, in Pontiac to Robert L. and Donna I. (Iverson) Brackney. They both survive in Pontiac.

Her sister, Cindy L. Brackney of Saunemin, also survives.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Debbie was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School, Class of 1976. She worked in the dietary department at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Pontiac.

Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 900 S. Manlove St., Pontiac, IL 61764 or the a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffyfuneralhome.com.