1928-2019



Josephine L. (Nix) Kapper, age 90, of Olney and formerly of West Liberty, Illinois, passed away at 10:20 AM – Monday, March 25, 2019, at Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney, Illinois.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM – Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ste. Marie, Illinois, with Fr. Dean Probst celebrating mass. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ste. Marie, Illinois. Visitation will be held 9:30-10:30 AM – Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the church. In loving memory of Josephine, memorials may be made to the St. Thomas School. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Josephine was born on November 6, 1928, in Wendelin, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Margaret (Buerster) Nix. She married Marion Kapper on August 20, 1946, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wendelin, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on March 3, 2005.

Josephine worked at Florsheim Shoe Factory in Olney for several years and retired from UTA in Newton. She and Marion raised their 5 children on their farm south of Pond Grove in Jasper County, Illinois.

Josephine was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ste. Marie, Illinois. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards and spending time with family and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Josephine is survived by: Children – Glenda (husband Patrick) Weber of Newton, Illinois; Mary Ann (husband Philp “P.J.”) Bergbower of Newton, Illinois; Sara (husband Donald “Duke”) Frichtl of Newton, Illinois and Dennis (wife Paula) Kapper of Olney, Illinois; 15 Grandchildren; 20 Great Grandchildren; Sister –Dorothy Kuhl of Olney, Illinois; Sister-in-law – Dolores Nix of Olney, Illinois; Brother-in-law – Bob Geltz of Oswego, Illinois

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, husband; son and daughter-in-law - Bernard and Judy Kapper; grandsons Craig Frichtl and Josh Kapper; brothers Maurice, Carl, Leo, John, Gerald and Gene Nix; sisters Delores Keller, Marie Kapper, Pauline Rohr and Ethel Nix.



