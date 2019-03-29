Michael J. “Mitch” Bailey, 55, of Pontiac, passed away at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. today at Authentic Church in Pontiac with Pastor Shawn Jensen officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Michael was born Aug. 9, 1963, in Pontiac to Joe and Barbara (DeBolt) Bailey. He married Jacque Cochran on July 25, 2014, in Pontiac. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his children, Kimberley (Joey) Bankert of Bloomington, Brandon Bailey of Florida, Nicole Bailey of Florida; stepchildren, Kati (Eric) Knowlton of Tennessee, Michael (Ashley) Bammann of Bloomington, Karli Bammann of Tennessee, Alyssa (Johnny) Gonzalez of Pontiac, Braden Martin of Pontiac; brother, Mark (Sherry) Bailey of Tennessee; sister, Martha Durham of Tonica; stepmother, Virginia Bailey of Pontiac; mother- and father-in-law, Charles and Harriet Cochran of Pontiac; 17 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Michael was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School, Class of 1983. He worked at R.R. Donnelley and then owned and operated Bailey Construction. He most recently owned and operated A1 Pilot Escort Flagging.

Michael was a member of Authentic Church in Pontiac. He loved traveling and enjoyed natured with his wife, Jacque, and he greatly enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and his dog, Myles.

Memorials may be made to the Authentic Church, 902 W. Custer Ave., Pontiac, IL 61764 and the Pontiac Community Art Center, 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac, IL 61764.

