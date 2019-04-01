Beatrice (Bee) Mae Campbell Holland

On Monday, March 18th, 2019, Beatrice (Bee) Mae Campbell Holland, loving wife and mother of seven children, passed away at the age of 90 in Macomb, Illinois. She was known for her sharp wit, strong moral compass, and compassion for the needs of others.

Beatrice Mae Campbell was born in Wenona, Marshall County, Illinois on September 13, 1928 to Lydia and Reuben Campbell. She married Daniel F. “Bud” Holland on June 25, 1949 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Bradford, IL. She was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, where she had been very active in the Women’s Guild. She also enjoyed Line Dancing, Bushnell Women’s Club, barbershop singing, china painting, and L.I.F.E. Classes (Learning is Forever).

Bee was gifted with a stubborn, determined character from the time she was a little girl. Always a little bit of a daredevil, she liked to ice skate, climb trees, and balance on the back of her pony, Fly. She has ridden a motorcycle with her son Dan, flown in a biplane over Bushnell, and jumped off of a dock to rescue her small son even though she could not swim. In her eighties, she even took a ½ mile sliding drop with her daughters on the Extreme Zipline in Branson, MO. That was the year she also impressed her family by sliding down the Giant Slide at the Bushnell Town & County Festival. She was not afraid to try new things.

Moving to Bushnell for a better job was not an easy move for the Holland family. It was 80 miles away from the families in Bradford. Bee was soon a working mother. After raising seven children to school age, she obtained a job in Bushnell as a school secretary. Bee was efficient, friendly, hardworking, and impeccably honest. Every student knew Mrs. Holland. After 30 years working for the Bushnell elementary and junior high schools, she was practically running the place. Even in her later years at Wesley Village, former students recognized her and shared fond memories

Everyone who knew Bee could feel her deep love of family and her compassion for the needs of others. She was an extremely loyal person. Over the course of her life, she nurtured ailing parents until their death, protected and cared for a fragile sister, tended to her disabled husband late in his life, and helped each of her children in the different struggles that life brings.

Bee Holland was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben (Dick) and Lydia (Orr) Campbell, her sisters Norma Armstrong and Muriel Harmon, and her brothers John Campbell and Glen Campbell. She was also predeceased by her husband of 36 years Daniel F. Holland and her beloved son Daniel G. Holland.

She is survived by her children: Stephen Holland (Carol), June Holland Walton, Brian Holland (Carrie), Anne Holland, John Holland (Janet), and Suzy Steinheiser (Scot). Bee is also survived by her sister Benita Wiggins (Jay) and her daughter-in-law Shelly Holland.

“I’m not afraid of death. I’m afraid of being bored.”

Rosary was prayed at 4:30 pm Friday, March 22, followed by visitation from 5 to 7 at Martin Hollis Funeral Home in Bushnell, IL. Funeral services were held at 10am on Saturday, March 23 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Bushnell, IL with Father Patrick K. O’Neal, officiating. Burial followed at Bushnell Cemetery. Arrangements are by Martin Hollis Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to St. Bernard’s, Wesley Village, or McDonough District Hospital Hospice. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com