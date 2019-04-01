Marie Annabelle Leonard, 102, of Rushville, Ill., passed away at 9:15 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. David Ball officiating. Interment will be in the Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday. Memorials may be given to the HOPE Church. Private condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com.