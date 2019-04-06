The celebration of life gathering for John V. Bellot Jr., 56, of Pontiac, will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Futures Unlimited, 210 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac. All family, clients and friends are welcome to attend.

John passed away early Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center.

John was born Aug. 28, 1962, in Princeton to John V. and Ella R. (Bricker) Bellot. He is survived by his parents and brothers, Robert (Amy) Bellot and Dan Bellot. John also considered the staff and clients of Futures Unlimited as his large extended family.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials in John’s name be made to Futures Unlimited, Inc. in Pontiac.

