Jerry G. Scrogum , 71 of Macomb, IL, died Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 3 a.m. in his home.

He was born May 7, 1947 in Canton, IL to parents Devere and Marjorie (Klinedinst) Scrogum. He never married.

Surviving him are his parents, Devere and Marjorie Scrogum of Astoria, IL; sister Marsha (and Ray) Adkins of Astoria, IL; sister Cheryl (and Denny) Dye of Reedsburg, WI; brother- Michael (and Penny) Scrogum of Macomb, IL; sister- Mary Sue (and Mark) Clayton of West Paducah, KY and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jerry sorted newspapers at Bridgeway in Macomb. He also sorted bolts for a company in Peoria, IL.

Jerry enjoyed music and going to church every Sunday. He would also sing at church from time to time. His favorite song was How Great Thou Art. He also enjoyed watching TV programs like The Price Is Right, Wheel of Fortune and the news.

Services are at11 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Summum Christian Church, Summum, Illinois, with Pastor Larry Smith officiating. There will be no visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Macomb, IL or The Crossing, Macomb, IL.

Services are being performed by Shawgo Memorial Home, Astoria, IL. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.shawgomemorialhome.org.