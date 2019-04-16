Franklin “Jack” Tomlison, 84, of Fairbury, died at 11:50 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Evenglow Inn, Pontiac.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury. Burial will be in Avoca Township Cemetery, Fairbury.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Jack was born Nov. 10, 1934, in Ruth, Ky., the son of William “Bill” Tomlison and Lucille Ledbetter Oliver.

Survivors include one son, Robert Tomlison, El Paso; two daughters, Debra Tomlison, Springfield, Mo., Jacque Sweeney, Pontiac; four grandchildren; one half brother, Phil Oliver of Punta Gorda, Fla.; two half sisters, Shirley Oliver of Roseville, Calif. and Lynn Thorburn of Westmont.

The family suggests memorials be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury.

