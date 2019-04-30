Nancy M. Bradley, 70, of Pontiac, passed away at 9:39 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Pastor Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Southside Cemetery in Pontiac.

Friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home on Friday.

Nancy was born Feb. 14, 1949, in Pontiac, to Richard and Georgia (Hulse) Foster Sr. She married John R. Bradley on Dec. 20, 1969, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. He survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are her son, Charles W. (Lori) Bradley of Chenoa; brother, Richard (Mary) Foster Jr. of Jacksonville; and a grandchild, Camden Bradley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Gavin Bradley.

Nancy attended Pontiac Township High School and received a nurse’s aide certificate. She was employed with Duffy Ambulance, OSF Hospice, and most recently, Securitas Security. Nancy was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Pontiac.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.duffyfuneralhome.com.