Peter L. Petropoul, 64, Odell, passed away at 4:03 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Duffy-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with a priest from the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago officiating. Burial will be in Southside Cemetery in Pontiac.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Pontiac.

Peter was born July 7, 1954, in Pontiac, a son of George and Geraldine “Jerry” (Brown) Petropoul. He married Betty (Schertz) McCabe on Feb. 14, 1997, in Las Vegas, Nev. She survives in Odell.

Also surviving are daughters, Sarah (Jason) Shipe of Winchester, Va. and Laura (Matt) Smith of Richmond, Va.; a stepson, Andrew McCabe of Pontiac; a stepdaughter, Sarah (Matt) Kiser of Montgomery; his brother, James (Penny) Petropoul of Palos Hills; grandchildren, Lucas Shipe, Jayden Shipe, Gemma Smith, Willa Smith, Andrew James “AJ” McCabe, Ryan McCabe, Daniel Kiser, Brandon Kiser; nephews, Stephanos Petropoul and Andreas Petropoul; and a niece, Marianthe Petropoul.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Georgia “Gigi” Petropoul-Bottoms; and a niece, Dawn Marie Miller.

Peter graduated from Pontiac Township High School.

He grew up working at his grandparents’ and parents’ Liberty Cafe and worked through his high school years at Wilson’s Ice Cream Shop. He retired from R.R. Donnelley after 25 years and from construction, Local 996, after 15 years.

He was a member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Joliet.

Pete was a third generation Cubs fan, the only one to see the Cubs win the World Series. He passions were tinkering with things, creating inventions, numismatics (coin collecting), attending local auctions, and gardening.

He started his own business for measuring carpet for local carpet stores. In 1996, he started Rolling Billboards, Inc., and from there started Truckers Mall, LLC. He was proud when it grew large enough to have his own building with employees. He was determined to do work for the business to the end.

He will be remembered for his great work ethic and sense of humor. He was a creative, generous, and loving spirit.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left to the family at www.duffyfuneralhome.com.