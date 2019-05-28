Martha Mae Comstock, 83, of LaHarpe, Illinois passed away at 4:15 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home.

She was born on October 12, 1935 in Lamoine Township, McDonough County, Illinois the daughter of John and Ruth Griffith Fowler. On September 23, 1956 she married Roger D. Comstock at the Old Bedford Christian Church, rural Blandinsville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2016.

Earlier in life Mrs. Comstock worked at Welsh Grocery, Dulton’s Restaurant, Alexander Lumber Company, all in Blandinsville, General Electric in Normal, Illinois and Sylvania in Burlington, Iowa. She also cared for the elderly. Martha was a member of the LaHarpe Union Church, where she taught Sunday School and Jr. High Youth Group. She had also served as a Cub Scout and Brownie Scout Leader. Roger and Martha were foster parents to many children.

Survivors include two sons, Larry (Julie) Comstock of LaHarpe and Dale (Ruth) Comstock; two grandsons, Lathan Comstock of Peoria, Illinois and Jostan (Ashley) Comstock of Blandinsville; two great-granddaughters, Zoiee and Lynnliee; sister-in-law Donna Fowler of Hannibal, Missouri; nephews Brian (Lori) Fowler of Hannibal and Richard (Tammy) Fowler of Center, Missouri; and one great-nephew, John Fowler of Hannibal.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Dick and Gary Fowler.

The funeral for Mrs. Comstock will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe with Rev. Bruce Goettsche officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday at Banks & Beals. A memorial fund has been established for Lynnliee’s Education. To leave a condolence please visit Martha’s obituary at banksandbeals.com.







