William Ray Heath, 77, of Macomb, IL passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at Elms Nursing Home in Macomb, IL.
He was born on Thursday, July 31, 1941 in Birmingham, KY to the late Etta Collins Heath and Johnny Leland Heath. He was a self employed residential home repair technician and a US Air Force Veteran. He was of the Church of Christ faith and became an ordained minister on November 18, 1988 from the World Christianship Ministries.
He is survived by: A Son - Johnny Ray Heath, Rapid City, SD, Daughter - Maureen Jolene Vanbrooker, Bardolph, IL, Sister - Alice Faye Heath, Benton, KY, Brother - Donnie and wife Shirley Heath, Benton, KY, Grandchildren - Shawnikwa Heath, Braxton Ironhawk, Billy Roe, Angel Moritz and Maverick Heath, and Great Grandchildren - Delyon Heath, Kegan Parks and Maryanne Roe.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother - Larry Kay Heath.
Private Graveside Service will be at Birmingham Cemetery with James Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Birmingham Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled.
William Ray Heath
William Ray Heath, 77, of Macomb, IL passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at Elms Nursing Home in Macomb, IL.