Newell W. “Newt” Lantz, 100, a resident of the Illinois Veterans home in Quincy, Ill. formerly of Plymouth, Ill. died at 12:10 pm Saturday June 29, 2019 at the home.

He was born on October 2, 1918 near Plymouth, Ill. to James Ira and Elizabeth Kelly Lantz. He married Mabel Louise Martin on March 15, 1946 in Macomb, Ill.. She preceded him in death on January 23, 1986.

Newell was a lifetime farmer. He attended Plymouth schools and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Plymouth. He enjoyed fishing. Newell served his country in World War II with the United States Navy and served on the John B. Ashe, Mary Walker and Kate Archway merchant ships.

He is survived by two sons; David “Kathy” Lantz of Colchester, Ill. and Danny “Tracey” Lantz of Des Moine, Ia. and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Daniel and Matthew Lantz, five brothers, Roy, Bill, Delbert, Archie and Lester Lantz, four sisters, Maude Knott, Ruth Watt Dagit, Bernice Roskovich and Frances Myers.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill. with Rev. Jerry Taylor officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at Woodlawn cemetery in Augusta. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the time of services, Memorials may be made to Woodlawn cemetery.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill. is handling arrangements.