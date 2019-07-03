Funeral services for Francis J. Dixon, 67, of Pontiac, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, with Deacon Jim Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Odell.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Frank passed away at 4:59 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home.

Born March 16, 1952, in Pontiac, Frank was a son of Floyd David and Frances Ellen (Noonan) Dixon.

He is survived by his children, Tabitha J. Flowers of Cornell, Lindsay M. (Jonathan) Carstens of Flanagan, Kristina L. (Lewis) Moyer of Pontiac, and Robyn E. Dixon of Peru; brothers, Tom (Barb) Dixon of Barnett, Mo., Leo (Barb) Dixon of Ridgedale, Mo., and Jerry (Shirley) Dixon of Cornell; sister, Betty (Chuck) Eich of Romeoville and Mary Kirkwood of Plainfield; and grandchildren, Trenton, Zander, Alivia, Owen, Emily, Hailey, Aiden, Lily and Vincent.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

During Frank’s life, he was a gas station manager, union laborer, construction, and an over-the-road truck driver until his retirement in 2011. Frank loved to travel, tell stories, and loved his family. He would do anything to help someone out. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.duffyfuneralhome.com.