1924-2019

Loren Daniel Gerber, 94, of Olney, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN. Loren was born on October 8, 1924 in Richland Co., IL, the son of William Daniel and Elva Barbara (Fritschle) Gerber. He married Ida Ruth (Anderson) on November 18, 1947 and she preceded him in death on April 21, 2011.



Loren was a lifelong farmer and in the off season he would do carpentry and wood working for friends and family. He also was an insurance agent with German Mutual Insurance. Loren was a US Army Veteran and served during WW II. Loren and his wife enjoyed square dancing for nearly 65 years of his life. He was active in his church, Trinity Lutheran, as a faithful member and assisted in maintenance and various other activities. Loren will be sadly missed by all those that knew him.



Loren in survived by his son, Michael D Gerber and wife Rowena of Olney; daughter, Charlotte Hundley and husband Danny of Lenexa, KS; son, Wendell Gerber and wife Patricia of Henderson, KY; grandchildren, Holly Gerber, Caleb (Darcy) Gerber, James D (Sabrina) Hundley, Sherri (Chad) Younger, Nicholas Montgomery, Kevin Montgomery, and Daniel Montgomery; great grandchildren, Addilynn and Everly Gerber, Alex (Kelsey) Hundley, Mackenzie, Zachary, Jacob, and Kyleigh Younger; brothers, Paul (Betty Lou) Gerber, Ray (Sharon) Gerber, and Leroy Gerber; sisters, Lucille Kincaid, Thelma Schwartz; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Alice Cessna-Fisher.



Memorials can be made to Spinal Bifida Association.



A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church with burial following in Crest Haven Memorial Park. Full Military Rites will be performed at the graveside.